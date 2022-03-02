Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Supporters of the Edinburgh team have raised more than £30,000 for the charity Dnipro Kids which was set up following the club’s UEFA Cup trip to the Ukrainian city of Dnipropetrovsk back in 2005.

A handful of supporters set up the appeal to help local orphans and have continued to do so through the charity for almost 20 years.

Hibs fans have rallied to raise funds for Ukrainian children

Last week saw supporters once again offer to do their bit to help those in difficulty in the country, as the war with Russia continues.

The efforts were led by the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation and fans’ groups, podcasts and forums have now thrown their weight behind the cause.

The HSF has also agreed to donate call proceeds from their Franck Sauzee prize draw to the charity.

And on Tuesday, the total amount raised for Dnipro Kids increased substantially after fan forum hibs.net raised and donated just shy of £22,000 to the cause.

In a tweet, Dnipro Kids Appeal said: “A massive thank you to the @hibsnet admin team who have today made an incredible donation of £21,367 to the charity on behalf of its members. Thanks to the messageboard members and everyone involved with the site. We have been bowled over by everyone's generosity.”

Fans then took to social media to show their support for the cause, with some having described the donation as “amazing”, “outstanding” and “absolutely fantastic”.

Those wishing to donate can go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/franksauzee4. All donations of £10 or more made before Monday, March 14 will be entered into a prize draw to win some Franck Sauzee prizes

