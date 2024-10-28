Hibs remain in the bottom two of the Scottish Premiership after a dramatic 1-1 draw with Hearts at Easter Road.

The hosts were able to absorb pressure from Neil Critchley’s resurgent Hearts team in the first half as they defended well and limited the visitors to few genuine opportunities.

Hibs were the more potent in the final third and made it count in the 65th minute when summer signing Mykola Kukharevych converted from close range. A victory had the potential to take Hibs up 10th in the league table, but hopes of a crucial league victory were dashed in the final moments by a late equaliser from youngster James Wilson.

The draw leaves Hibs at the foot of the table. But what did the Hibs fans think of the performance on derby day ahead of a trip to Ross County? Here’s how some reacted to a post by the Edinburgh Evening News gauging post-derby mood within Hibs quarters..

1 . Defending too deep "Stop defending so deep when going one up go out and finish the game and get a couple more."

2 . Played well "I thought they played well still problems with defending as it proved at the last four min of the game needs to get sorted."

3 . Glass half-full "I thought as I have been saying , if you don't score goals you don't win games, but certain players are not good enough... we have a chance to get up the league starting Wednesday."