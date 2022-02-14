Hibs fans react: We needed that; Massive win; Superb Henderson; Defence still shaky

@JackMorrison94: “How we needed that! Massive win for Maloney, massive goal for Nisbet, first goal for Mueller, Ewan Henderson best player on the park.”

@liamPATTIE: “We needed that win, it wasn’t pretty at times. Hopefully this is a turning point in our season.”

@HibsNews1875 : “Although defensively we looked shaky, it was great to see us create so many chances. Arbroath not an easy place to come but it’s a massive performance and result for Maloney. Players clearly buying into what he wants to do.”

Hibernian's Ewan Henderson is subbed off after his man of the match performance at Arbroath

@Freddie_23_23: “All week Hibs and Maloney have been slated in the press, even some of or own support already wanting Maloney out! This game would be tough for any Prem side bar uglies. Well done Hibs, well done Maloney. Played well in large parts on a poor pitch and horrible conditions.”

@DownTheSlope1: “Other than a dodgy opening five minutes a really strong performance from the Hibees today! One game from Hampden... again”

@KelsoBob64:“Yes - but we had a few Rocky moments in defence. At least Hanlon should be back soon to steady the defence. Shocking pitch and weather spoiled the game but that affected both teams.”

@arnieloudon: “Well done Hibs. Thoughts and prayers to all those "fans" sitting at home silently raging because we got a positive result.”

@jamie_macca90: “Going to put my neck on the line, Chris Cadden is the best right back in the league. There I’ve said it”

