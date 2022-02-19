'Absolute disgrace to boo Scott and Wright': Hibs fans react to 2-0 win over Ross County
Hibs defeated Ross County 2-0 in the cinch Premiership on Saturday afternoon, picking up their first league win over 2022 in the process.
The home side were thankful for the heroics of Jake Doyle-Hayes, who scored with two terrific strikes from outside the area to haul his side back into fourth place.
@EricSutherland9: "Great result guys and two stunning goals from Jake Doyle Hayes. #GGTTH”
@DanWhoIsTired: "For the record that’s JDH and Campbell probably the best players on the park along with Jasper…”
@maximushibee: “It’s time to stop f****** booing our players when they come on...”
@Cameronwhfc32: "If you're a Hibs fan and you boo'd on Drey Wright and James Scott, get yourself to f*** don't come back to Easter Road. Absolute disgrace from our so called "fans"”
@1875_muzz: “F*** sake hibs. A good result. How am I going to be miserable now?!”
@PaulWelshScot: "Good result today. Jasper outstanding closing down the opposition, and working hard.”
@GISALEGEND: “Great 3 points today, results today also put us into 4th & only 9 points off Hearts. Doyle-Hayes certainly answered a lot of stick with 2 screamers today.”
@matthewjmcm: “[Goal] number 2 is one of the best goals I’ve seen from someone in a hibs top in years.”
@danielhogg7: "Surely [I’m] no the only [one] that doesn’t rate Rocky Bushiri.”
@Etodd22: "Josh Campbell & JDH did very well today considering the hibs faithful wrote them off at 2pm……..”
@pfcasey: "JDH digging Maloney out of a deep hole here. Not fooling anyone tho…Maloney seems lost on ideas & continually playing Nisbet, Campbell and Drey Wright is going to cost him his job before too long.”