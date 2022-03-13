'Melkersen can have my babies', 'need to get Jasper on permanent deal', 'second half was bad': Hibs fans react to 2-1 win over Motherwell

Here’s how the fans reacted on social media...

@Nathan_Andy22: “Melkersen can have my children.”

@niall9a: “Half a team out. Not bullied like some Hibs teams over the years. Still loads to improve on. Melkersen looks a player, a real talent. #hibs #hampden”

Hibs players celebrate in front of the away fans at full-time after successfully making it into the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup. Picture: SNS

@FinleyHFC_: "Jasper and melkersen are both brilliant need to get Jasper on a permanent next season.”

@Chrisfinn2703: "Football wins today as the unscrupulous, hapless jobbers of ‘Motherwell’ will be nowhere near the neutral venue stages of the oldest cup competition in the world. Something I’m sure we can all agree is good for our game!”

@DuncMcKay: "Easter Road West once again next month aye?”

@SpeckyHibsC***: "Elias Melkersen btw. Still not over how well he takes that 2nd goal. For all the talk about bedding him in, he didn’t look like never playing with Lee Wallace made him uncomfortable in the slightest”

@paulwood1987: “Rhythm is a dancer. Melkersen’s the answer. He can score from everywhere. Left Bodo to join us. We love Ryan Porteous. Jasper has outstanding hair. WOOAAAAAAAAH”

@JWMFootball: "Going to be positive and say #hibs have attacking talent in Melkersen and Jasper , defensive promise in Porto and Doig with solid players like Cadden and Newell . Still a lot of surgery needed on the squad though.”

@LennonLynxy72: "Second half was as bad as I can remember, slow,boring,no energy. Bad substitutions. Into the semi where everybody wants us. Melkerson and Jasper superb, ability and great centre forward movement. Drey Wright excellent as Lewis always is. The rest, very poor.”

