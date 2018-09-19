Hibs fans react to the new neon yellow third kit

Have your say

Hibs launched a neon yellow third kit on Wednesday afternoon, prompting many reactions from the Easter Road faithful.

We've collected some of the best responses to the new strip...

Bill Campbell wrote: “Knew there was one coming as we can’t wear either the first or second kit at Parkhead. Not a fan of luminous colours though.”

Riccardo Macleod suggested: “Could we not just play Celtic wearing the goalkeeper tops instead of having the same colour first, second and third kits?”

Jason Young added: “Nice, I’d like to see a green and purple stripe effort next time though.”

Peter Sutherland admitted: “Not one for tops at 56… but very smart for our younger fans.”

Mark Austin stated: “Replica shirts. Up there with the crimes against humanity.”

Malky Thin said: “What is it with yellow tops? Is there nobody thinking ‘Ken what, we’ve done that afore’. Minging!”

Davie Lawrie added: “Why do they need a third top? Oh yeah, it’s just coming up for Christmas.”

Jimmy Simpson wrote: “Looks more like a training kit but smart all the same.”

James Alexander suggested: “Great for cyclists.”

Colin Barr enthused: “Fantastic looking strip.”

Kevin Leslie offered: “It’s horrific.”

Brian Millar joked: “Perfect if you’re working as a lollipop man.”

Jack Calder said: “That’s a nice kit, love it.”

Ronnie Moss claimed: “No need - just greed.”

Last word to Andy Gibson who wrote: “Need shades, and not just for the sunshine on Leith.”