Hibs: Fans' reaction after Motherwell match

On a wet and windy night, Motherwell finished the match with ten men after Liam Donnelly was shown a second yellow card in the 73rd minute, but Hibs could not capitalise against opponents who remain one place above them in the table.

Here’s how the Hibs fans reacted on social media.

Hibs had a decent away support at Fir Park

@stevehibby: “Fans and paying customers are NEVER happy with no shots on target in a football match no matter how much you dress it up!”

@MccailColl: “To be ‘happy’ with a performance which didn’t contain a single shot on target begs questions.”

@HibsNews1875: “A really frustrating performance and result. Dominating the ball but creating very little. Massive game v Livingston at the weekend, who will be a tough opponent. Defensively excellent. 3 points a must.”

@HibsCentral: “Mitchell looked good when he came on. Looked like the only player with a bit of pace and willing to run at opponents. For that alone, he must start next game.”

@Strong_Op_Hibs: “Big opportunity missed to get back into a European Spot. Zero creativity in the midfield again. Growing pains are real, but it needs sorted quick.”

@HibeesBounce: “Just back and that was pretty rotten.”

Kenny Murphy: “Compare and contrast tonight with how we played beating Motherwell at the start of the season. That day we looked like scoring in every attack. Tonight we never looked like scoring. Yet we sacked a defensive manager for an attacking manager. Interesting times.”

Ian Toghill: “Not pretty for sure, but I think there are signs of progress.”

Steven McKenzie:“We create nothing. Absolutely nothing. It’s garbage to watch. Horrible horrible football.”

Derek Hall:“Amazes me how we sign apparently young, fit athletes and turn them into guys who just want to walk the ball sideways – is it actually possible to de-energise human beings to the point where nothing can be done at tempo?”

Cameron Gore: “Defensive wise we look solid but yeah we need to create a lot more.”

