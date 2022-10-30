@Pryde92: “Great team effort, much better. Dominated the game from start to finish for a change and goals came. Massive win.”

@JohnstoneMartyn: “Credit to the manager for that performance. Good to see that level of play and teamwork.”

@SOHcalvin62: “Do not underestimate how big a win that is. Absolutely fantastic result.”

@KevWilson08: “Top performance, everyone was switched on. Credit to LJ as well, shape worked well and the subs made contributions.”

@Harry_McArthur: “Excellent performance from start to finish. Think we have found a system that works much better for these players, LJ got it spot on. Mykola, Rocky and Newell the standouts for me.”

@GISALEGEND: “Good to bounce back & get back to 3rd. Honestly, if hadn't lost to St Johnstone & Dundee United, we'd be breathing down Celtic & Rangers necks, despite them having games in hand. This shows where consistency is important, but if we can be 3rd going into World Cup break I'm happy.”

@antifastan69: “Apart from the Celtic and maybe the first St Mirren game there’s not been a game where we’ve been really poor this season. Definitely on the right track.”

Hibs manager Lee Johnson salutes the fans after an emphatic 3-0 victory. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS

@KM1875: “Delighted for Ewen Henderson to get a goal. It’s been a tough season for him but hopefully that’ll give him a lift.”

@davida_1875: “I love Mykola Kuharevich – I want hm to keep scoring of course, but the main thing is to keep him at the club permanently.”