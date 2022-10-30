Hibs fans reaction: 'Excellent from start to finish, credit to manager, system working, on right track´
What the the Hibs fans said after their team’s impressive 3-0 win over St Mirren at Easter Road to strengthen their grip on third place in he cinch Premiership.
@Pryde92: “Great team effort, much better. Dominated the game from start to finish for a change and goals came. Massive win.”
@JohnstoneMartyn: “Credit to the manager for that performance. Good to see that level of play and teamwork.”
@SOHcalvin62: “Do not underestimate how big a win that is. Absolutely fantastic result.”
@KevWilson08: “Top performance, everyone was switched on. Credit to LJ as well, shape worked well and the subs made contributions.”
@Harry_McArthur: “Excellent performance from start to finish. Think we have found a system that works much better for these players, LJ got it spot on. Mykola, Rocky and Newell the standouts for me.”
@GISALEGEND: “Good to bounce back & get back to 3rd. Honestly, if hadn't lost to St Johnstone & Dundee United, we'd be breathing down Celtic & Rangers necks, despite them having games in hand. This shows where consistency is important, but if we can be 3rd going into World Cup break I'm happy.”
@antifastan69: “Apart from the Celtic and maybe the first St Mirren game there’s not been a game where we’ve been really poor this season. Definitely on the right track.”
@KM1875: “Delighted for Ewen Henderson to get a goal. It’s been a tough season for him but hopefully that’ll give him a lift.”
@davida_1875: “I love Mykola Kuharevich – I want hm to keep scoring of course, but the main thing is to keep him at the club permanently.”
@stevendd2179: “The strength he showed for his goal was unbelievable. He's another level above Doidge.”