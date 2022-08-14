Hibs fans reaction: 'Shocking'; 'Shambles'; 'Need a centre-half'; 'Better with Boyle'

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@chelseaAM26: “First half we were absolutely nonexistent. No excuse for that especially with how good the support was. Boyle comes on and the team decide to play football. Hanlon and Doidge are criminal.”

@SGall1988: “Still new to the league but Jair was miles off it as well. Lost count how many times he gave the ball away when he switched to right mid.”

@Donswanny: “Better in the second half but still torn open at the back too often and too easily. Need a quality CB - not a kid. Great improvement when Boyle came on.”

Hibernian Block 7 fans gave the team vocal backing at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Picture: Alan Harvey / SNS

@StevieBroon78: “I think a centre half has been the priority since I’ve supported Hibs.”

@DavidWoolard10: “Boyler’s return then equaliser last week masking some really poor performances. Falkirk, Morton, Livi and a spawny last minute win v an awful St Johnstone team… long and tedious season ahead I think.”

@HibsCentral: “As much as I like big Doidgey, it’s time to move him on. He’s not good enough. We need better up there, he offers us nothing.”

@FraserKirkpatr1: “Can’t remember us ever playing well on that pitch. No excuses though, shocking performance from the players, and shows we need three first team starters in as soon as possible.”