Hibs fans' reaction: We'll take it; New players looking good; Final third must be better

@Stephen49477589: “Was a tough scrappy game. We were definitely better team. Final 3rd was an issue but overall got the win that's all that matters onto next week.”

@___Mcintosh___: “1-0 away from home against a team we often struggle against, i’ll take that! But we need to work on the finishing.”

Thomas Welsh: “That was a game we would normally not win. Dominate possession, more shots at goal... Clean sheet makes all the difference. We come away with only one shot on target but three points as well. Trying to playing good football in spells too. A bit more clinical in front of goal and we won't be too bad at all.”

Lee McKenna: “We will get better once they get fully match fit and gel. Got to remember a good few were new boys, but we got the three points and that's all that matters.”

Mike Elliott: “Well, a win. Hopefully that will give us a good start for the upcoming season.”

Rob Anderson: “I thought Carbaja was excellent and should have got a 9 out of 10 for cementing McGowan.”

MSG_07: “A difficult place to come and win so to get 3 points first game of the season is great. Denied a stonewall penalty when Ryan was brought down in box. Should have made more of the extra man but we got the win in the end. New players looked good.”

Lee Johnson applauds the travelling Hibs fans at McDiarmid Park