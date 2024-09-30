Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One TV selection, one postponement and one game brought forward as Gray looks to build momentum

Hibs have been impacted by one TV selection and one postponement in the next round of fixture tinkering announced today. And the Easter Road club have jumped at the chance to fill in a blank weekend in November, as David Gray looks to build some momentum in a stop-start season.

The Hibees, who returned from a two-week gap between games to lose 1-0 at Ibrox yesterday, were due to be kicking their heels again on the weekend of November 2, with Aberdeen’s involvement in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals at Hampden forcing a postponement. But the SPFL have agreed with a request for Hibs to entertain Dundee United – in a game that had originally been scheduled for a midweek in early December – on Sunday, November 3.

With the international break meaning no domestic games on the weekend of October 12, Hibs were looking at the prospect of just two games in the space of four weeks, thanks to the Aberdeen postponement. Now given the chance to put together a run of results with five uninterrupted games, Gray will be hoping his team take advantage.

They’re already facing a busy end to November, meanwhile, after their trip to Dens Park on the 23rdwas picked for broadcast by Premier Sports. The kick-off has been moved to 5.45 pm on the Saturday night.

And Hibs will then face a quick turnaround as their postponed fixture with Aberdeen goes ahead at Easter road on Tuesday, November 26.

Those changes in full:

Sunday November 3

Hibernian v Dundee United

Kick-off 3.00pm

(Brought forward from Wed Dec 4 at the request of the clubs)

Saturday November 23

Dundee v Hibernian

Live on Premier Sports, kick-off 5.45pm

Tuesday November 26

Hibernian v Aberdeen

Kick-off 7.45pm

(P-P on Sat Nov 2 due to the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals)