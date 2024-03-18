Hibs taking first-teamers to honour lifelong fan in testimonial

Nick Montgomery will take a strong Hibs XI - including several first-teamers - to Kirkcaldy for Wednesday night's testimonial match in honour of lifelong Hibee Lewis Vaughan. Monty will also include a number of the most promising academy players in his squad for the friendly with Championship title hopefuls Raith Rovers.

Vaughan, a former Easter Road season ticket holder who admits his lifelong dream was to turn out for his heroes in green-and-white, has been on Raith's books since the age of 15. In a career dogged by repeated ACL injuries, he's still regarded as one of the most talented players ever to turn out for the Rovers.

The 28-year-old, who still hopes to realise his wider ambition of playing in the Premiership under the guidance of Raith boss - and former Hibs captain - Ian Murray, said: "It was a dream to play for Hibs growing up, especially at Easter Road. That's probably not going to happen now so the next best thing is to play against them in a testimonial. It was the one team I wanted to play against so it's brilliant that they've agreed to it.

"I'm a Hibs fan. All my family and friends are Hibs fans as well. Some of them are still season ticket holders. As a kid I was a season ticket holder."

Raith v Hibs is at Stark's Park, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday with a 7.45 pm KO. Tickets are priced at just £5 and can be purchased HERE.

