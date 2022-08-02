Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Momodou Bojang, Kevin Dabrowski, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Darren McGregor, Lewis Miller, and Demetri Mitchell all started for Steve Kean’s side while club captain Paul Hanlon also lined up in a bid to sharpen his fitness ahead of Sunday’s Edinburgh derby.

The skipper is yet to feature for the Easter Road side after undergoing surgery in the close season but stands a chance of involvement in Lee Johnson’s first home Scottish Premiership match as Hibs boss this weekend.

Midfielder Dylan Tait opened the scoring for Hibs from a free kick following a foul on Bojang only for the Spiders to equalise shortly before the break.

Dabrowski got down well to save a fierce effort on 35 minutes, but was unable to do anything about a shot two minutes later that flew into the net.

Hibs made a host of changes at the break with Murray Aiken, Joao Balde, Jacob Blaney, Ethan Laidlaw, and Kanayo Megwa all coming on.

Hibs retook the lead just after the restart when midfielder Robbie Hamilton beat two men before finding the far corner.

Queen’s Park scored twice to turn the game on its head with simple tap-ins and scored a fourth with less than ten minutes remaining.

A foul on Laidlaw in the penalty area gave Tait the chance to reduce the deficit but his spot-kick was saved.