Hibs fixtures announced for 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season as Hibees travel on opening day

The Hibees will travel to McDiarmid Park to face Callum Davidson’s men on Saturday, July 30, as Lee Johnson looks to get off to the ideal start in the top flight as Hibs manager.

The following weekend they host Edinburgh rivals Hibs for the first derby of the new campaign. The match at Easter Road is scheduled for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, August 6, but Sky Sports have yet to make their selections for live TV coverage beyond the opening week, so the date and/or kick-off time is expected to change.

From there they make the short trip to the Tony Macaroni Arena the following weekend for a meeting with Livingston before hosting Rangers at Easter Road on August 20. The first five weeks conclude with a visit to St Mirren.

Kevin Nisbet wheels away after scoring for Hibs in a win at McDiarmid Park last season. Picture: SNS

The first evening game in the league doesn’t come until November 9 as Ross County come to Leith.

The season takes a break for the winter World Cup in Qatar with no matches between a November 12 home clash with Kilmarnock and an away clash with Rangers at Ibrox on December 17.

The latter fixture kicks off the toughest stretch of the season for Johnson’s men as they face Celtic in Glasgow two games later before hosting rivals Hearts in the second Edinburgh derby. The final meeting between the Capital rivals before the split comes on April 15. Again, though, this date is subject to potential change.

The final match prior to the split is the same which kicks the season off: an away fixture with St Johnstone in Perth.

The fixtures in full:

July

30 St. Johnstone (a)

August

6 Hearts (h)

13 Livingston (a)

20 Rangers (h)

27 St. Mirren (a)

September

3 Kilmarnock (h)

10 Dundee United (a)

17 Aberdeen (h)

October

1 Ross County (a)

8 Motherwell (h)

15 Celtic (a)

22 St. Johnstone (h)

29 St. Mirren (h)

November

5 Aberdeen (a)

9 Ross County (h)

12 Kilmarnock (a)

December

17 Rangers (a)

24 Livingston (h)

28 Celtic (h)

January

2 Hearts (a)

7 Motherwell (a)

14 Dundee United (h)

28 Aberdeen (h)

February

1 Ross County (a)

4 St. Mirren (a)

18 Kilmarnock (h)

25 Rangers (h)

March

4 Livingston (a)

18 Celtic (a)

April

1 Motherwell (h)

8 Dundee United (a)

15 Hearts (h)

22 St. Johnstone (a)

