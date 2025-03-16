Hibs are joining clubs from across the globe at a summit this week ahead of the summer transfer window.

Hibs are heading to Berlin this week as they join a multitude of clubs for a transfer-themed summit

The Edinburgh Evening News understands that the Easter Road side will have representation at the TransferRoom Summit in Berlin. Hibs will be part of more than 300 clubs and 70-plus agencies coming together in Germany over the course of March 17 & 18 who could “unlock huge opportunities ahead of the Summer Transfer Window.”

Aberdeen are one of the other Scottish clubs going to the event. Then there are sides from the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A who are also going to be heading for the event.

TransferRoom is used by more than 800 clubs from 125 leagues across 70 countries, and over 550 Trusted Agencies also use the platform. It is an online marketplace which serves to tell teams such as Hibs what players are available and what others are looking to bring into their respective camps.

Building bridges

They can then communicate directly in a messaging system. If a club goes looking for a specific profile of player, any club who has that match can pitch their star to the possible suitor.

Jonas Ankersen, TransferRoom Founder and CEO, said: “The TransferRoom Summit in Berlin is the perfect opportunity for clubs and agents to get down to business and lay the ground for a successful summer transfer window. They’ll engage in a series of direct one-on-one negotiations and expand their network with exclusive networking opportunities at a pivotal time, so they can get ahead of the competition and get deals done fast.”

"Some may travel 10,000 km to attend our Summits, yet within just two days of networking, they will engage in countless face-to-face meetings and connect with hundreds of clubs—an experience that would normally require weeks of global travel.”

Garvan Stewart arrived as head of recruitment at Hibs in December 2024. He is the leading man on Hibs’ recruitment department and is reporting into sporting director Malky Mackay