Hibs secured a 1-0 victory in their last clash with Forfar Athletic in 2020 - here's the full starting lineup that played that day.

Scottish Premiership giants Hibernian will make the trip to League Two strugglers Forfar Athletic in one of the standout fixtures of the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Hibernian have a rich vein of history in this competition and have reached the final on 15 occasions whilst winning the trophy three times.

Forfar have never previously tasted success in this competition, but will be determined to stage an upset in front of the Station Park faithful.

The upcoming cup tie marks the 13th meeting between the two teams with Hibernian winning nine, drawing twice and losing just once back in 1932.

The most recent clash between the two team’s came in the Scottish League Cup during the 2020/21 campaign. David Gray’s header proved decisive for Hibs on that occasion in a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

Here we take a look at the Hibs starting lineup used by Jack Ross on that occasion and where they are now.

1 . Dillon Barnes Currently playing for Haringey Borough F.C in the eighth-tier of English football. Photo Sales

2 . Melker Hallberg Melker Hallberg is now playing for Henrik Larsson's Kalmar FF in Sweden's top-flight. Photo Sales

3 . David Gray David Gray scored the winner for Hibs against Forfar. He ended his seven year stay at the club in the summer of 2021 when he retired from football. Photo Sales