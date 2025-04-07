Hibs are on a form surge with few looking likely to stop them in their quest to claim the Premiership’s third spot.

A 2-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox kept them unbeaten in the league in 2025, with the only team to beat them since early December being Celtic, in both the top flight and Scottish Cup. David Gray’s side are charging towards a possible European league phase slot through a 16-game unbeaten Premiership streak.

So over the last 15 games, Hibs have taken 35 points through 10 wins and five draws. That’s not including the win against Ross County in December but the Transfermarkt metric we’re using measures a maximum of 15 games.

We have compared that with form over the same period from clubs in the top flight of Europe’s top 15 leagues. Here is how Hibs’ form stacks up against some of the continent’s best, with goal difference the metric for some clubs being above others despite being on the same points.