Hibs forward 'could be out for up to six months' after pre-season testing reveals need for surgery

The 26-year-old, who made 23 appearances for the Easter Road side last season following his summer transfer deadline-day move from Swindon, is unlikely to feature until the second half of the campaign as he recovers from the operation.

It’s a blow for player and club, given the catalogue of injuries over the last two years with Martin Boyle, Rocky Bushiri, Chris Cadden, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Mykola Kukharevych, Lewis Miller, and Kevin Nisbet among those ruled out for lengthy periods of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scans carried out as part of the players’ return to action uncovered the issue and the club’s medical staff and doctor recommended that he see a specialist, who in turn confirmed the need for surgery. The exact nature of the problem has not been revealed, with the club respecting McKirdy’s right to medical confidentiality.

Harry McKirdy is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines. Picture: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

The best case scenario is that the forward could be back before the end of the year, assuming his rehabilitation and recovery is as swift as possible, but the likelihood is that McKirdy won’t be available for the remainder of the calendar year. Hibs medical staff are said to be confident that the player will make a return to full fitness once his rehab period is complete.

It remains to be seen what, if any, impact the shock news will have on Hibs’ recruitment plans, with the player’s versatility enabling him to play anywhere across the front three.

Manager Lee Johnson said: “This has come as a real shock for us all and has been a tough few days for Harry as we came to the bottom of what the scans meant. We’re all with him, have to rally around him, and give him as much support as possible. We have a first-class medical department that will look after him and make sure he comes back fit and healthy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad