Hibs forward Martin Boyle left out of Australia team as injury fears for Hearts match intensify

Martin Boyle picked up an injury for Australia against China.

The 28-year-old was only rated by head coach Graham Arnold as “50/50” as to whether he would be involved after he picked up a hamstring injury in the 3-0 World Cup qualifier against China on Thursday.

Boyle has been omitted from the starting XI for the Socceroos’ next match in their group and has not even made the bench, raising concerns that his injury could be serious enough to rule him out of club action at the weekend.

Hibs travel to Tynecastle to take on Hearts in the cinch Premiership on Sunday and Hibees boss Jack Ross will hope that his key attacker returns from Asia in a fit enough state to play.