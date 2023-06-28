Fans can get a ticket for as little as £50 for the 2023/24 season with this being offered to Under 18’s, Over 65’s, people in Wheelchairs and their personal assistant. Students can purchase their ticket for £75 while an adult ticket will cost £100. A family ticket can also be brought (two adults and two concessions) for £250.

“We have the best fans in the league”, Hibs Women general manager Chris Gaunt told the club. “We want more people to experience the environment created by these unparalleled fans. So, we’ve not only frozen the prices but have also added benefits to being with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These benefits include executive seating and food vouchers for women’s fixtures at Easter Road, access to open training sessions with Q&A sessions and admission to all pre-season friendly matches at Meadowbank. Season ticket holders will also receive a 50% discount for Scottish and League Cup matches at Meadowbank, 30% off for the Hibs Women celebration event and 30% off hospitality pricing for Hibs Women at Meadowbank.

Season tickets are now available to buy. Credit: SNS Group Alan Harvey