Hibs friendly in doubt after opposition club chief makes 'no holidays' remark

Hibs’ pre-season friendly against Watford appears to be in doubt after Hornets chiefs, speaking at a fans’ forum, explained the club’s plans for the summer following the appointment of new manager Valérien Ismael to succeed Chris Wilder.

It was revealed that a friendly match between the two teams had been pencilled in as part of the transfer that took Ryan Porteous to Vicarage Road during the January window, with the expectation that the fixture would take place during the off-season as part of both clubs’ preparations for the upcoming campaign. But the match may now have to take place at a later date

Chairman Scott Duxbury and owner Gino Pozzo met with supporters to discuss a range of topics including the frequent managerial changes at the club, summer plans, playing philosophy, and more.

The friendly between Hibs and Watford may have to wait

Asked about pre-season games, and specifically the planned game against Hibs, Duxbury said: “Pre-season is still up in the air at the moment; it is guided by the coaches and the profile of who we play is decided by the coach. He completely controls who we play. He talks to Ben [Manga, technical director] and Cristiano [Giaretta, sporting director] and between them they decide who we play. We are staying here the full seven weeks this summer as he wants to work. No holidays, he just wants to work.”