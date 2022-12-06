The Easter Road side had been due to welcome their partner club for a mid-season fixture on Thursday December 8 in front of fans but the decision was taken to close the match to spectators after poor ticket sales.

However, the Citizens are struggling to put together a squad ‘due to a combination of injury and illness’, and named 40-year-old assistant manager Mark Kerr among the substitutes for their 2-0 victory over Clyde at the weekend.

Cinch Championship side Raith Rovers – managed by former Hibs captain Ian Murray and with ex-Easter Road players Jamie Gullan and Sam Stanton in their ranks – have agreed to step in and make the short trip from Kirkcaldy to ensure a match can be played.

Kevin Nisbet in action for Hibs during the last meeting between Hibs and Raith Rovers

The original fixture was scheduled for 7pm but has been brought forward to a midday kick-off, and will still be played behind closed doors. Hibs have confirmed they will stream the game live on YouTube free of charge so that supporters are still able to watch the match.

Anyone who bought tickets to the original match with Edinburgh will be fully refunded, with the Capital club’s ticket office in the process of contacting all those who purchased briefs for the friendly.

