Hibs frustrate Celtic to earn point as bond between fans and team grows stronger

Much of the pre-match chat had focused on the players missing for the hosts, and how the visitors would respond to their European exit.

In the end Hibs went toe-to-toe with Celtic although it was a little backs-to-the-wall in the latter stages.

Lewis Stevenson had spoken before the game about the importance of not losing an early goal, and Daizen Maeda had a shot blocked early on as the visitors looked to get an early foothold.

Bodies on the line stuff from the Hibs defence as they frustrated Celtic at Easter Road

Liel Abada sent an effort wide after a quarter of an hour but Hibs looked far more comfortable at the back than during last month’s trip to Parkhead and didn’t give much away.

Drey Wright, restored to the starting line-up in the absence of Ewan Henderson, ineligible to face his parent club, epitomised the style of play that Shaun Maloney has been trying to implement on his squad – constantly pressing, hassling, harrying, and forward-thinking.

His performance was all the more impressive given the reaction to his substitute appearance against Ross County last weekend. For whatever reason, some sections of the Hibs support have never really taken to him but his showing for an hour against the league-leaders could, and should, have won over a few more fans.

Impressive, too, was Sylvester Jasper. The on-loan Fulham man gets better with each appearance and even at this early stage the option to buy in his contract is looking like a smart bit of business.

We are still waiting to see the ‘complete performance’ from Maloney’s team and there were certainly aspects that could be improved. But the manager and the club’s hierarchy have stressed the importance of time, whether in allowing Elias Melkersen to adapt to Scottish football, or sticking with the team as the players get used to a new style of play.

Make no mistake though – Hibs frustrated Celtic through a mixture of committed defending and watertight organisation at the back, not just through parking the bus – until the latter stages at least – and they had chances of their own through Jasper, whose effort unfortunately struck Christian Doidge as the Welshman tried to duck out of the way, and Josh Doig, who embarked on a slaloming run in the final ten minutes and was unlucky to hit the side-netting.

After the come-from-behind win against Arbroath in the Scottish Cup and the league victory over Ross County, this was another impressive display across the park from a Hibs team growing in confidence and belief – and a second consecutive clean sheet against a team with no shortage of firepower.

The fans also deserve credit for their vociferous backing of the team. Senior figures at the club including chief executive Ben Kensell have pleaded with supporters to get behind the team and their message appears to have been taken on board by those on the terraces.

The connection between the fans and the team might have been at a low ebb recently but on Sunday’s evidence, the bond is strengthening once again, and with Hibs one of several teams chasing down fourth place, it could prove vital between now and the end of the season.

