At the age of 17, she is the youngest player in the Hibs first team squad. So far this season, the midfielder has been in fine form, constantly being an attacking threat, last netting against Glasgow Women. Her consistency has seemingly been recognised, with Pauline Hamill calling her up as well as Eilidh Adams for the training camp in Edinburgh.

“I’m really excited by it”, she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Obviously getting recognition from Scotland is always something players like to get. It is definitely something I am very proud of and a goal that I wanted to achieve this season. To get that recognition is something that I am going to try and take with two hands and try to get into the squad regularly and try to build on that.

“Eilidh Adams is one of the closest people I am to this team. To have her there is definitely someone I will be able to have a laugh with as much as it is a serious camp. She will also be able to calm my nerves as well, that’ll be good.”

Rosie Livingstone's team sit fifth in the SWPL1, five points behind Hearts. Credit: Hibernian FC, Michael Hulf

Livingstone has always dreamed of playing for Hibs since she was a child and made her debut for the club at the end of the 2020/21 season. Now a regular around the first team, the midfielder believes that her surrounding environment is an excellent place for her to develop.

“I got introduced into the team during COVID times because the academy teams weren’t fully back yet”, she explained. “That was a great chance to make my way slowly into the squad. To make my debut was the cherry on top. It was really good for me. As a kid I had always wanted to play for Hibs, that was always my ambition. To achieve that was something huge for me and my family.”

