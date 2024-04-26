Hibs gaffer must get every call right in Perth - here's his likely starting XI

With so much on the line, every decision Nick Montgomery makes carries added significance. On a personal/professional level, the Hibs boss is clearly under pressure to turn results around, or else.

But the final five games of this calamitous campaign, starting with tomorrow’s trip to face a St Johnstone side who excel in dragging opponents into a scrap, may also carry serious consequences for the entire club. Because the Hibs board have effectively backed themselves into a corner.

By making such a strong public statement about the need for improvement, they’ve almost teed up the likelihood – if not certainty – of ditching a fifth manager in five years. A move guaranteed to bring more chaos and uncertainty to a club hardly renowned for stability, wisdom and astute judgement over the past half decade.

So, yeah, there’s plenty riding on events at McDiarmid Park tomorrow. Which means every selection call made by Monty has to be absolutely spot on.

The good news is that there aren’t many major injury concerns heading into the closing stretch of the season. The squad may still be a collection of odds and ends either inherited from predecessors or brought in on short-term loans during a frantic January window. But at least most of those odds and ends are fit enough to play, if required.

So will Montgomery ring changes? Could he bring a fit-again Lewis Miller back in at right back not merely to give Chris Cadden a rest, but to combat the physicality of St Johnstone?

Surely, he has to return top scorer Myziane Maolida to his best starting position on the left wing, where his movement and ability to drive inside makes him so difficult to pick up. And that would mean starting with either Adam Le Fondre or Dylan Vente – both left on the bench at Motherwell – up top, right?

Decisions, decisions. Here’s how we think Hibs will line up for a ‘meaningless’ game carrying enormous potential consequences:

1 . GK David Marshall Former Scotland No. 1 may be in closing stretch of Hibs career - but still the undisputed first choice. Photo Sales

2 . RB Lewis Miller Returns from hamstring injury - and may get the nod just to give Chris Cadden a much-needed rest. Photo Sales

3 . CB Will Fish On-loan Manchester United prospect said he felt like he'd "failed" by failing to get Hibs into the top six. Looking to make amends tomorrow. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales