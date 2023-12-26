Hibs gaffer looking for mic drop moment in home derby debut

Montgomery on the touchline at Tynecastle during October's 2-2 draw.

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery believes being mic’d up for tomorrow night’s Edinburgh derby will enable Sky to show Scottish football at its very best. But he knows he’ll have to moderate his “industrial language” to avoid a telling off from his wife and daughters.

Insisting that he had no qualms about allowing Sky Sports viewers to listen in on the home technical area at Easter Road, the Hibees gaffer also said he thought Hearts had agreed to the trial run months in advance of tomorrow night’s fixture. Jambos manager Steven Naismith said last week that he wouldn’t be getting wired for sound on enemy territory, the former Scotland striker – famous for his fiery temperament – saying there needed to be “boundaries” on match day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Montgomery, who has personal experience of granting viewers extra access from his time in Australia, sees the growth of fly-on-the-wall documentaries across all sports as an unstoppable trend. And he’s ready to embrace the new TV age – if it helps sell the Scottish game.

The former Central Coast Mariners manager, who will also be able to talk to the commentary team during the match, said: “There was an agreement between Hearts, Hibs, Sky Sports and the Scottish football authorities. I was made aware of it a couple of months ago, that discussions were in place to get the derby televised in this way – hopefully to lift the profile of the fixture and Scottish football, as a whole.

“That was an initiative by Hearts, Hibs, Sky Sports and the SPFL. If it can help the Scottish game and it can help the fans feel a little bit closer, I think it’s great.

“Look around the world, even down south to the Premier League and Championship, there is a lot more interactive stuff going on, more documentaries where the cameras get all access. Teams like Arsenal and Manchester City have let the fans see behind the scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a showpiece game for Scottish football, one of the biggest derbies, and that was why there were discussions between Sky Sports, both clubs and the SPFL about this game. I’m manager of the club and all I can do is show the club in the best light as possible.”

Explaining his refusal to take part, Naismith said: "I've been in these situations before. I understand how heated they can get and how passionate people can get.”

Naismith and Montgomery shake hands after their first derby encounter.

Without getting drawn on his opposite number’s stance, Montgomery said he didn’t expect many people to be shocked by major revelations on Wednesday night. Asked directly about Naismith, the Yorkshireman declared: “I can only comment on myself. Both CEOs, the league and Sky Sports all agreed that this was a great opportunity to showcase the league. I can only speak for myself. I’ll try to be myself.

“I’ve been involved in situations like this before and I can honestly say it doesn’t affect the game. It’s just an opportunity for the showpiece of an Edinburgh derby to be televised with a bit more access for the fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was documentary stuff in the A-League that I was involved in. That involved being mic’d up. Sometimes you forget you’ve got the microphone on and obviously it’s a passionate game.

“The important thing is to be yourself. I’ll definitely be myself and I’m sure the staff will be no different.

“We’re almost in 2024 now and this is the way sport is going around the world. I think if it’s something that Sky Sports and the league want to do, if it promotes Scottish football, that’s great.”

Assistant manager Sergio Raimundo will wear a bodycam to give fans a view direct from the technical area. And there will be footage – but no sound – from inside the home dressing room at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Montgomery is aware that wife Josie, 12-year-old twins Chloe and Lea, and possibly even four-year-old Eva Mae, will be holding him to a certain standard when it comes to his choice of words in a high-pressure environment, admitting: “Yeah, my wife is always telling me to curb my language. There is definitely some industrial football language in the technical area.

“When you get passionate about anything, the swear words do come out. But I’ve definitely tried to improve on that because I’ve got three girls – and it’s not the sort of language I want to be known for.

“But it’s passionate. And you have fans who book their seats behind the dugout every season; they get it live and in person every other week. Maybe fans in the other parts of the stadium don’t really get to see what goes on the bench.

“It was an initiative that was agreed between both clubs, the broadcasters and the league. I’ll still be 100 per cent focused on getting the best result in the derby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Montgomery was blown away by his first Edinburgh derby experience, as his Hibs side battled back from 2-0 down to get a draw at Tynecastle back in October, admitting: “I loved it. Loved the passion, loved the supporters and loved the atmosphere inside the stadium. It was a proper tense derby atmosphere where you know it’s going to be a lively affair long before kick-off.