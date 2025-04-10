Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Gray reckons the Easter Road side - sitting third in the Scottish Premiership - are a ‘different animal’ now ahead of Sunday’s clash with Dundee.

Hibs’ lowest ebb came in November when they slumped to a 4-1 defeat at Dens Park against Tony Docherty’s side. Blunder-ridden and a soft touch, they sat bottom of the table with boss Gray under severe pressure to start delivering positive results.

However, five months down the line, European football feels almost a certainty for Hibs with third spot the target after a historic 16-match unbeaten run in the top-flight. And Gray’s team can go into the split at least one point ahead of Aberdeen if the pick up the three points this weekend.

"If you think back to the reverse fixture, the last time we played Dundee was our lowest point in the season,” boss Gray admitted speaking ahead of the final pre-split fixture.

“To lose the game at Dens 4-1 to where we are now, we're a completely different animal and we want to keep pushing forward. The players deserve all the praise and credit for the run we've been on. I know everyone's talking about that.

"It shows how much a challenge it's going to be [that we've not beaten them this season]. Dundee are fighting for their lives but they also score a lot of goals, they've scored the same amount of goals to us this season.

"They force you to defend, they've got loads of energy especially in the middle of the pitch and we know the constant threat of Simon Murray. It's a game at home, there's an expectation on us to get three points and that's what we set out to do."

Let’s make sure no-one can catch up with us in third, says David Gray

Aberdeen and Dundee United are both hot on the heels of Hibs, hoping that they eventually slip up. But for boss Gray, he is only interested in what his players produce on the pitch going into the final six matches of the season.

He hailed the squad’s togetherness: “It's quite simple: if we keep winning, nobody can catch us. That has to be the mindset and the focus. The group's so close on the training pitch. You see that when we score goals. Everyone goes together. The bench all celebrate together.

"The togetherness within the group. And I just think players are making really good decisions all the time. If they do make a mistake, their teammates are backing them up. And we're all pulling in the same direction. That's something that every team needs to have to be successful.

“Everyone's pulling in the same direction. There's no real distractions around at all. Everyone's focused on what we're trying to achieve this season. The players are certainly full of confidence. The feel-good factor around the club, the connection with the fans and everything that goes with that.

“And the momentum is building around the football club, which is fantastic. As I say, that's a reflection of everybody involved and all the hard work that's going into it."