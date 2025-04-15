Hibs gaffer says star striker will be even better next season after deadly Dundee double
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kieron Bowie has been eased back from injury over the past few months despite any urge that his boss may have to throw him in the from the start after continually impressing off the bench.
The former Fulham forward, who joined Hibs last summer on a four-year deal, suffered a serious hamstring injury back in September which saw him not return to the pitch until the Scottish Cup win over Clydebank in January. And Bowie hasn’t been rushed back despite showing what he can do in front of goal on a number of occasions.
On Sunday, the 22-year-old came on just after the half hour mark at Easter Road and managed a brace and an assist to help secured a 4-0 win for Hibs - with that victory seeing Gray’s high-flyers go into the Scottish Premiership split three points clear in third.
David Gray: Kieron Bowie will benefit from full pre-season
Speaking about the forward, who has now netted five league goals, Gray beamed: "I think he'll massively benefit from a full pre-season. He’s got all the attributes and he is a defender’s nightmare as well, big strong physical boy but he’s also got that quality.
"We forget that he had a bit of a pre-season but he was also returning from a longer-term injury as well. He's never had a consistent run at it. He probably played games when he arrived quite quickly and got that buzz and adrenaline rush from being back.
"He's been playing catch-up a little bit in terms of building up fitness between games. He's still affecting games and he's another one that is a massive part of what we're trying to do.
“We’re still not anywhere near seeing the best of Kieron yet. He is desperate to get to the highest level possible, which is a big thing and he knows he has work to do.
“He has got that honesty behind him, he is a humble boy as well so I do believe he’s got all the attributes to go all the way. Does he still have more to come next season with a full pre-season behind him? I think naturally that happens."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.