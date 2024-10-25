In the context of a fixture that hasn’t always been overly kind to Hibs, to say the least, David Gray’s personal playing record in the Edinburgh Derby is nothing short of remarkable. Defeated just twice in 10 clashes with Hearts, the Scottish Cup-winning fullback has three wins and five draws on his CV from these head-to-head encounters.

And, sure, his experiences as an assistant/first team coach/general backroom boy haven’t been quite so impressive. But he’s still got a winning record, technically speaking, with his dozen involvements producing one win, six draws and five defeats; our American cousins would say he’s batting well over .500.

As a lifelong fan of the club, this fixture was always going to be special for Gray, even if he’d only played one minute as a late sub in a blow-out loss. He has enjoyed some of his finest moments in football when up against the boys in maroon – and insists that memories from this contest will be with him forever.

Let’s take a stroll through the history books, then, to look at some of the belting derby encounters that have acted as milestones on Gray’s journey to this point.

Where it all began – early disappointment Gray's first derby appearance for Hibs ended in defeat on August 17, 2014, as they slipped to a 2-1 Championship loss at Tynecastle. Scott Robertson was red carded for two bookings, while the home side saw Osman Sow dismissed for catching Hibs defender Danny Nelson (see both above) in the head with a flailing elbow.

Cup joy (part 1) A Gorgie experience that will forever be celebrated by Hibs fans. Not a win. But one half of the most significant back-to-back derby doubleheader in club history? Two down in their Scottish Cup fifth round clash with Hearts at Tynecastle, Alan Stubbs' side were apparently destined to extend the club's long, long wait to lift this precious piece of silverware. After Jason Cummings got the visitors back into the contest with 12 minutes remaining, Paul Hanlon's famous injury-time equaliser guaranteed that February 7, 2016, was a day that would live in Hibs history.

Cup joy (part 2) Just nine days later, Hibs finished the job by knocking Hearts out of the Cup courtesy of an early Jason Cummings goal in a 1-0 win. The assist? Well, that was provided by one D. Gray. Hibs fans already happy with the right back's contribution in this famous derby win would, of course, grow even more enamoured with their skipper when he lifted the Scottish Cup at Hampden – having scored the winner himself – in May of 2016.