Hibs' game with Ross County postponed after positive Covid-19 tests

Hibs' game at Ross County has been cancelled due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Easter Road squad

With a number of players deemed to be close contacts, the Capital club is unable to raise a team to fulfil the fixture.

The positive results were returned on Saturday morning before the match, with Hibs chiefs requesting a postponement following the outcome.

The Evening News understands that drafting in members of the club’s Under-18 squad in order for the match to go ahead was not an option, with the youngsters in action on Friday night and on a day off today, while the distance between Edinburgh and Dingwall further complicated matters.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from Hibs read: “Two first-team players have tested positive in the latest round of testing this morning. They have been in close contact with a number of other players in the squad that travelled to Dingwall.

“We have taken all appropriate precautions including transporting the squad on two coaches, however in line with SPFL regulations and guidance, we have no other alternative than to postpone the fixture due to the number of players affected making us unable to field a team.

“The individuals will not be named due to medical confidentiality and those affected will now self-isolate in line with the protocol.

“The safety of players and staff is absolutely paramount, and after discussions with the SPFL and Ross County, the match will be postponed as we follow Covid-19 regulations.

“We will contact supporters who have tickets for the match at Ross County in due course and apologise for any inconvenience caused for those travelling.

"We’ll make sure you're updated with details of the rearranged fixture as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

An SPFL statement confirmed the top-flight clash had been called off as a result of the outbreak, with a spokesman for the league’s governing body adding: “After reviewing the information provided by Hibernian, Saturday’s match between Ross County and Hibernian has been postponed and a further update will be provided in due course.”

Hibs are next in action against Livingston in West Lothian on Saturday November 6.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.