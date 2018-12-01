Hibs' Garry Parker brands 3-0 defeat at Kilmarnock "shocking"

Hibs assistant Garry Parker described this afternoon’s 3-0 defeat at Kilmarnock as the worst performance of his and head coach Neil Lennon’s tenure.

The Easter Road men slumped to their fourth defeat in six matches as a first-half Eamonn Brophy double, one from the penalty spot, and Greg Stewart’s stoppage-time strike, ensured a comfortable victory for the Rugby Park hosts.

The floodlights had gone out twice in the second half in a match that Killie controlled from start to finish. Hibs have now slipped to eighth in the table ahead of the midweek visit of St Mirren, a match Parker is grateful for.

"We came here to not get beat, be defensive and they scored straight away," he said. "It’s bad goals. It was a terrible, shocking performance. They are good players in their own right but they’re not doing it at the moment. We could have been out there all day and we wouldn’t have scored.

"We could have done with the lights going out for a third time and it would have been abandoned. It’s just not good enough. We get into some good positions but we fail. We don’t pick a player out or do something that’s not right and that’s being going on for four or five weeks now.

“We did pass the ball a little better in the second half but the players have got to do better themselves. We have a game on Wednesday and you need that as soon as possible. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing against you just want to get back on the field and put it right.”