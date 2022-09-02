Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Easter Road side completed a deal for the Swindon Town forward in the dying moments of transfer deadline day but a late submission of paperwork from the English club meant an anxious wait for world football’s governing body to green light the move.

Hibs were braced for a lengthy wait for the transfer to be ratified but news of FIFA’s decision came through late on Friday night, clearing McKirdy for involvement against Killie.

Assistant manager Jamie McAllister, taking care of press conference duties as Lee Johnson recovers from surgery, is excited by what McKirdy will bring to the Capital club, describing him as a ‘matchwinner’.

“He has bags of ability, he’s infectious on and off the pitch.

“He’s a character but we’ve all got flaws – he’s just different to the norm, I suppose.”

The 25-year-old was unveiled by Hibs wearing a backwards baseball cap, Cornetto-branded t-shirt, and lime-green patchwork trousers.

“You should have seen some of the gear he was in last night, it was interesting,” McAllister grinned.

Harry McKirdy could make his Hibs debut against Kilmarnock

“I could never pull it off but he can. He’s confident in his own ability, he’s not just wacky off the pitch, he produces on it, which is important.

“He has that quality of final pass, he can go past people one on one.

"He’s a matchwinner.

“Everyone has different personalities and characters off the pitch but as soon as you cross that white line, if you can contribute and show your ability then it’s a great addition.