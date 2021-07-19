Hibs give update on Santa Coloma attendance as club announces ticket sale

HIbs have issued an update on tickets for Thursday's match against Santa Coloma

The Easter Road side welcomes the Andorran outfit to Edinburgh for the first leg of their second qualifying round encounter later this week and are hopeful of getting the green light for a crowd of just under 10,000 to attend the side’s first continental fixture since August 2018.

The Capital club should find out later today if they have been successful in their application and remain optimistic of a successful outcome but in the meantime, Hibs will begin selling tickets from 3pm this afternoon to season ticket-holders.

A statement read: “We are in discussions with the City of Edinburgh Council regarding an exemption to the capacity of Easter Road for the game and we hope to have news on that later today.

"However, rather than wait on official confirmation on numbers, we know we can welcome 2,000 as a minimum and therefore that number of tickets for the match will go on sale at 3pm today.

"Should we get positive news on an increase in capacity we will add these tickets to the system for purchase as and when possible.”

Tickets will be priced at £20 for those with season tickets, with a general sale starting on the morning of Wednesday, July 21 with tickets priced at £24.

Those who can’t attend will be able to watch the match on Hibs TV, priced at £9.99.

