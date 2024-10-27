Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Swansea loanee has moment of glory snatched away by another collapse

A draw that felt like a loss. That’s how Mykola Kuharevich summed up this afternoon’s frantic, ferocious, error-strewn first Edinburgh Derby of the season at Easter Road. And, from a Hibs perspective, few would argue with the big man’s assessment.

The Ukrainian striker, who scored what should have been the winner just five minutes after coming off the bench to replace a tired and frustrated Dwight Gayle on the hour mark of today’s high-noon clash, held his head in hands after watching James Wilson snatch a late equaliser from a long throw-in that wasn’t cleared by the Hibs defence. Throwing away points late in games is becoming a habit for David Gray’s men. One they’d dearly like to break.

“It feels like we lost the game because we lost such a late goal,” said the Swansea loanee. “We were so close to the win. But we have to be better in the last part of the game. We will work on that.

“I don’t know what’s to blame. We have to stay concentrated until the last second of the game. I know it’s hard, were get tired, but we have to concentrate until the last second.

“A turning point? It’s hard, it can change so fast. Get a win then a second win and it will go. We feel that 100 per cent.

“We have to work on the finishing, analyse al the small details. It’s not small because we lost goals. But we have to view it, and everyone take responsibility for these moments.”

Insisting that this Hibs team do NOT deserve to be rooted to the foot of the Scottish Premiership, Kuharevich declared: “One hundred per cent. We all know it. We have to change it as fast as possible because we know we are much better than that.

“It’s always an amazing feeling to score in games like this, a derby with a full stadium. It’s unbelievable. I was so happy in the moment.

“But it’s disappointing to lose a goal in the last minutes just like the last game and not get the three points. You have to come on and make a difference in the game.”