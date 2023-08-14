In a quick turn of events on Sunday, substitute goalkeeper Nina Wilson was called upon 20 minutes into Hibs’ tie versus Glasgow City after Katie Fraine was sent off. It was a baptism of fire in many ways for the 24-year-old who already found her side 1-0 down against the SWPL champions. However, despite the circumstances, the goalkeeper was prepared to take on the challenge.

“You’ve always got to be ready,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I’ve been professional for a couple of years now and the number two and number one both have to be ready. Me and Katie [Fraine] really push each other in training and we know whoever steps in is going to do a good job. I just had to come on and steady the ship a bit, add a bit of leadership to the girls and just calm us down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson certainly faced a tough task throughout the game as Glasgow City piled on the pressure. Almost immediately the 24-year-old was tasked with saving a penalty from Scottish international Lauren Davidson, a challenge she completed successfully. From here, bucketloads of shots came her way with Wilson parrying each effort away before succumbing to the force of the champions’ attack late on. Her performance was highly impressive with the goalkeeper believing the current culture at Hibs is helping to spur the best out of the group.

Nina Wilson was one of many players to join Hibs this summer. Credit: Hibs Women

“Me and Katie [Fraine] have had a great little goalkeeper union going on, that is really important,” she explained. “That helped me to come onto the pitch with confidence and the same with her. As for the rest of the girls, they all had belief in me to come in. We have built a great little culture throughout the club. In spells against Glasgow City, you really saw that character come out which is really pleasing. If we weren’t down to 10 players, would it have gone another way? Maybe, but there are good signs there.

“Grant [Scott] has been able to build a really good culture here and really bring the girls together. I feel that I have been here ages already and I believe the other girls would say the same. It’s exciting, it’s a young and exciting group, Scott has been very good at gelling us all together.”