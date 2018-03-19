Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano called up by Israel

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano has received the ideal pick-me-up following his red card against St Johnstone by being called up for Israel’s friendly with Romania this weekend.

The 28-year-old will be hoping to win his 12th cap in the Netanya Stadium on Saturday and so stake a claim to be part of the Israeli squad which will play Scotland in the UEFA Nations League later this year.

Marciano was dismissed in the 14th minute of Hibs’ 1-1 draw on Friday night after handling the ball outside the penalty box and is therefore suspended for the Hibee’s next Premiership match at home to St Johnstone on Saturday, March 31.