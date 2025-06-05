Raphael Sallinger has become the club’s second summer arrival following the pre-contract signing of Jamie McGrath

Hibs have completed the signing of Austrian goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger on a three-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper arrives at Easter Road from Austrian Bundesliga side TSV Hartberg, for an undisclosed fee after keeping 12 clean sheets in 38 appearances across all competition last season.

Standing at 6ft 5’, Sallinger becomes David Gray’s second summer signing following the pre-contract signing of Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath earlier this year.

Sallinger played every minute of Hartberg’s memorable Austrian Cup run last term, conceding just one goal over five rounds before narrowly losing out 1-0 to his former club Wolfsberger AC in the final. Prior to that, he began his professional career with SC Kalsdorf before moving to German outfit FC Kaiserslautern.

Head coach David Gray said: “We’re really pleased to bring Raphael to the Football Club. He’s a talented goalkeeper that has a number of positive attributes, and he performed excellently in the Austrian Bundesliga last season.

“He will provide healthy competition in the goalkeeping department, which will benefit him and Jordan Smith. My coaching staff and I look forward to working with him.”

Sporting Director Malky Mackay reckons Sallinger will provide strong competition for the number one jersey. He added: “Raphael is someone we’ve been tracking for a long period of time, so we’re delighted to get the deal over the line.

“With two goalkeepers departing this summer, we knew we needed reinforcements in that area. Now with Raphael and Jordan Smith, we have a good level of competition in the goalkeeping department.

“We look forward to seeing him join the group when the players return later this month.”