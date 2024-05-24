Hibs golden Hampden moment pips Celtic, Rangers and Hearts in poll

'Sir' David is the dominant figure in Hampden mural

Hoodoo-busting victory immortalised in Cup Final mural

David Gray’s dramatic Scottish Cup-winning goal has been voted the greatest moment in the 150-year history of the competition. And it’s been immortalised in a special carbon-absorbing mural at Hampden.

The unique artwork was produced as part of the window dressing for tomorrow’s Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Rangers, and Sunday’s Women’s Scottish Cup Final pitting Hearts against Rangers. Glasgow-based artist Molly Hankinson was inspired by a national vote carried out by the Scottish FA, asking punters to nominate their favourite moments from the men’s AND women’s cup competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs Women also made the short list of four golden moments in each category, with their 8-0 pummelling of Motherwell in the 2018 final, while city rivals Hearts have their 2012 derby win at the national stadium immortalised in the special piece of art. Produced using carbon-absorbing paint that removes CO2 from the air and converts it into harmless compounds, it’s a way of reducing the ecological footprint on a weekend when tens of thousands will be flocking to Hampden.

Hibs captain David Gray celebrates scoring the winner in the 2016 Scottish Cup final against Rangers. Picture: Alan Harvey / SNS Group

Gray’s celebration of his injury-time winner in 2016 is front and centre of the artwork, the current interim Hibs boss – and leading contender to land the manager’s job on a permanent basis – afforded the honour after the historic moment topped a public poll, edging out Tom Rogic’s goal to complete a Treble for Celtic in 2017. Gray’s goal, famously, saw Hibs defeat Rangers 3-2 to end a 114-year wait to lift the trophy.

Speaking at the unveiling of the mural today, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said: “The Scottish Gas Scottish Cup has an incredible 150-year history with so many amazing moments, so it’s great to see them celebrated above the entrance at Hampden Park.”

The four captains pose in front of the mural at Hampden.

Chris O’Shea, Chief Executive of Centrica, owner of main sponsors Scottish Gas, said: “The Scottish Gas Scottish Cup has a rich history for every football fan in the country and we’re honoured to be able celebrate some of the best moments from the last 150 years ahead of the first ever joint men's and women's finals weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full list of moments immortalised in the work of art:

Men

1. Hibernian's last-minute winner against Rangers in 2016

2. Tom Rogic scoring for Celtic in 2017 to complete an invincible treble

3. Heart of Midlothian defeating Hibernian 5-1 in 2012

4. Peter Lovenkrands scores last minute winner vs Celtic in 2002

Women

1. Stewarton Thistle win the first two Women's Scottish Cup competitions in 1972 and 1971

2. Glasgow City secure a record 9th Cup win in 2019

3. Celtic lift the trophy as Hampden hosts the Women's Scottish Cup Final for the first time in 2023