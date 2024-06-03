Hibs great reveals details of Scotland's Euro 2024 mindset

Porteous (right) and Kieran Tierney in training with Scotland at Lesser Hampden.

Porto seeking ‘next step’ with major tournament experience

Former Hibs captain Ryan Porteous has provided some genuine insight into the psychology at work in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad. And he’s revealed how the group setting goals could be key to the national team making history at Euro 2024.

Clarke’s men, who take on Gibraltar in their penultimate pre-tournament friendly at 5 pm today, face host nation Germany in the European Championships opener in Munich on June 14, before facing Switzerland and Hungary to round off their Group A programme. Porteous says belief within the group is growing.

Aware that no Scotland men’s side has ever progressed beyond the group stages at a major final, former Easter Road favourite Porto declared: "We're a squad that, over the last four, five years, we've been setting these mini-records for ourselves. We've done quite a lot. But no Scotland team's ever got out the group - so it's definitely something that everybody wants within that changing room.

"We've got quality littered throughout the squad; you see the depth. We've always said that our squad's our strength and I think we've showed that in that last campaign There's a real belief but there's also a real hunger to try and make that next step."