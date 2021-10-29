Hibs hand American defender chance to impress during trial spell

Bobby Pierre in action for Hibs B against Huddersfield Town B earlier this month

The 19-year-old centre-back, currently attached to French side RC Strasbourg’s Under-19 team, has been on trial with the Easter Road side this month and training with the first team.

He also featured in a friendly match against Spartans at the Hibernian Training Centre, keeping a clean sheet during his time on the pitch, and partnered Jack Brydon at the heart of defence in the B team’s 4-2 victory over Huddersfield Town B at the English Championship side’s Canalside training complex.

The Evening News understands that no decision has yet been made on Pierre, with the coaching staff continuing to assess his qualities.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pierre was born in Florida and represented Haiti at Under-17 level, featuring in the Under-17 World Cup in Brazil in 2019. He started at centre-back in two of Haiti’s three group games, completing the 90 minutes in defeats by South Korea and France.

His performances for USL Championship side Real Monarchs – the second-string of MLS outfit Real Salt Lake – earned him a call-up to the USA Under-20 training camp in January 2020 ahead of the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship, where one of his team-mates was former Hibs trialist Thomas Roberts of FC Dallas.

However, the tournament was postponed and eventually cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Three American-based players have spent time at East Mains recently as part of a training experience and featured in the 6-1 friendly win against Spartans earlier this month.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.