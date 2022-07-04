Goalkeeper Tom Carter, defender Kanayo Megwa, and versatile duo Jacob MacIntyre and Josh McCulloch have signed deals until the summer of 2023.

The quartet will be part of Steve Kean’s development side, and were in the squad that defeated Tranent Juniors 2-1 on Friday night at Foresters Park.

Megwa and McCulloch have both made the step up from the under-18s along with Murray Aiken, Jacob Blaney, Robbie Hamilton, Murray Johnson, Oscar MacIntyre, Josh O’Connor, Connor Young, and Malik Zaid, while Jacob MacIntyre is still eligible for the 18s.

Owen Hastie, Ethan Laidlaw, Rudi Molotnikov, Alfie Smith, and Harry Wright will also combine part development-squad involvement with playing for the club’s under-18 side.

However, centre-back Mack Weir has departed the club after an impressive season in defence as the under-18s won the league title last year.

The development squad are in action again on Thursday July 7 when they travel to the Pennypit to face Preston Athletic in a 7.30pm kick-off before three games in a week at home to Sheffield United on June 12, away to Newtongrange Star on July 16, and at home to Norwich City on July 19.

Hibs will then travel to Dunbar United in a repeat of last summer’s pre-season meeting that ended in a 2-2 draw with Laidlaw and Young on target for the Hibees.

The Hibs development squad lines up ahead of last week's friendly with Tranent Juniors. Picture: Maurice Dougan