Hibs hand out professional contracts to 8 academy graduates

Hibs have announced the signing of eight academy graduates to their first professional contracts.
By Craig Fowler
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 10:24 BST
The Hibs academy graduates to receive their first professional contracts - minus the absent Josh Landers. Picture: Hibs FCThe Hibs academy graduates to receive their first professional contracts - minus the absent Josh Landers. Picture: Hibs FC
Freddie Owens, Rory Whittaker, Jamie Bulloch, Owen Calder, Dean Cleland, Josh Landers, Zach Bruce and Jay McGarva have all agreed terms after impressing the club’s youth set-up.

All of them are expected to play a part in Darren McGregor’s under-18 squad as they prepare for the 2023/24 season.

Hibs academy director Gareth Evans said: "Signing your first professional contract is a very proud day for any young footballer and one they will remember for the rest of their lives.

"Each of these young lads is thoroughly deserving of their new contracts and we are looking forward to watching them progress for the U18s and Hibs Dev Squad over the course of the new season!"

Goalkeeper Owens and midfielder Cleland were both part of the successful Uefa Youth League squad last term.

Whittaker is a right-back who was included in the Scotland under-16s squad for the first time last August. Another player to get international recognition at that level is goalscorer Josh Landers.

Jamie Bulloch has been described as a "promising defender with an eye for goal" and netted twice in a 4-2 win over Hearts in January. Another player who grabbed a brace against the Jambos last year was versatile midfielder Jay McGarva.

Defensive midfield has often been an issue for Hibs and they may have an answer for future seasons waiting in the wings in the form of combative midfielder Zach Bruce.

Left-sided player Calder has been at Hibs since arriving from Penicuik Athletic in 2021.