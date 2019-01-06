Hibs hand trial to Tottenham goalkeeper Tom Glover

Hibs have handed Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Tom Glover a trial, taking the 21-year-old to their winter training camp in Dubai.

Sydney-born Glover will be put through his paces by Easter Road goalkeeping coach Alan Combe as he works out alongside Adam Bogdan and Kevin Dabrowski.

Hibs other two ‘keepers, Israeli internationalist Ofir Marciano and Ross Laidlaw, have been left behind in Edinburgh to continue their recovery from injury.

A handy basketball player in his schooldays, 6ft 3in Glover moved to London to join Spurs in 2014 and played for both their under-18 and under-19 sides before returning Down Under on a season-long loan with Central Coast Mariners.

Since then, the Australian Under-23 cap has been part of Spurs’ matchday squad on a handful of occasions as back-up to French World Cup winner Hugo Lloris and Dutch internationalist Michel Vorm.

While Hibs currently have four goalkeepers on their books, Hungarian internationalist Bogdan is on a season-long loan from Liverpool, while Laidlaw is out of contract at the end of the season and has admitted to being frustrated at having found himself third choice behind Bogdan and Marciano.