According to Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell, the 23-year-old is likely to depart the club this month, with a host of clubs monitoring his situation. French side Toulouse, Belgians KV Oostende, and Italian pair Bologna and Udinese are all keeping tabs while a string of English Championship clubs have also been credited with an interest.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Dundee United, Johnson spoke about the defender’s importance to his team as they look to build on last weekend’s 3-2 victory over Motherwell.

"I honestly don't think he will go before the Hearts game, based on the information I've got at this moment in time, but obviously I could be wrong. I'm just making sure Ryan is sweet, training well, and he is,” Johnson said.

Lee Johnson doesn't believe Ryan Porteous will leave Hibs before their Scottish Cup showdown with Hearts

"Putting him in midfield showed a different dynamic to his game but it's also given the team a different dynamic. Having four centre-halves enables me to allow midfielders in certain games to be a bit more creative while still giving us size, physicality, and will to win.”

Should Porteous move on this month he will earn Hibs a fee, which will likely go straight back into improving the team – but not necessarily by bringing in another central defender, according to Johnson.

