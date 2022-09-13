Hibs handed Harry McKirdy boost as Swindon Town suspension details are clarified

The forward was dismissed for two yellow cards in a goalless draw with Salford City on August 6, ruling him out of the Robins’ EFL Cup first-round tie against Walsall three days later.

He returned to action on August 13, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw away to Carlisle United but was hit with a fine and additional three-match ban by the English FA for his conduct in the wake of his sending-off.

McKirdy reportedly took out his frustration in the kit room by throwing a number of items before entering the officials’ changing room to confront the referee and, finding it empty, hurling a protein shake against the wall which burst and covered the referee’s change of clothes.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, he sat out the league match against Stockport County on August 27 and the Papa John’s Trophy encounter with Crystal Palace Under-21s on August 30, shortly before his move to Edinburgh.

Despite the 25-year-old seemingly serving two of his three-game suspension prior to his deadline-day transfer, confusion remained over how many games he would miss for Lee Johnson’s side.

With an understanding that his suspension in Scotland wouldn’t kick in until 14 days after his registration as a Hibs player, Easter Road chiefs were operating under the assumption that McKirdy would be available for the games against Kilmarnock on Saturday September 3, during which he made his debut as a second-half substitute, and the trip to Dundee United on Saturday September 11, which was postponed along with all other Scottish professional games in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth, before missing the visit of Aberdeen on Saturday September 17, and the Ross County away game on Saturday October 1 after the international break.

But the situation has been clarified, with confirmation that the Stockport game and the Papa John’s Trophy fixture counted towards his three-game ban.

Harry McKirdy will only miss one game for Hibs and not two as previously thought