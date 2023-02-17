The Ukrainian striker hasn’t kicked a ball for the Easter Road side since picking up an injury during a 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock at Rugby Park before the World Cup break last year. He initially returned to the squad as a substitute for the 4-0 home defeat by Celtic at the end of December but pulled out during the pre-match warm-up and was replaced on the bench by Demi Mitchell.

On loan from French side ESTAC Troyes, owned by the City Football Group, the 21-year-old spent the first part of his rehab down in Manchester but has returned to the Capital and could be back in action within a fortnight if all goes to plan.

Johnson said: “Mykola is back out on the grass, he is building up confidence with his ball-striking at the moment. He is moving very well and looks fit. He will be like a new signing for us when he comes back.

Lee Johnson is hopeful of having Mykola Kukharevych available at the start of next month

"We are looking at potentially the Livingston game in a couple of weeks for his return.”

Kukharevych netted three goals in ten appearances during the first half of the season and with Harry McKirdy out injured for the next few weeks, having him available will be vital if Hibs are to finish as high up as possible in the cinch Premiership table.

Speaking earlier this month Johnson admitted he would be keen to hold onto the Ukrainian under-21 internationalist for longer than his scheduled loan spell, which expires in the summer.

“He is a good footballer and I would love to have him for longer, whether that be on loan or permanent. I don’t know if that’s possible yet, but he is someone I look at, with my history of developing players, who has bags of potential and could be a top player by the time he is 24 or 25.”