Hibs hardest -where does Porto stand in pantheon of toughest players?

As a venue for his first proper public appearance since THAT challenge in Scotland’s opening Euro 2024 fixture in Germany, Ryan Porteous couldn’t have chosen anywhere better than Easter Road. Popular? Regardless of whether you used first past the post, full proportional representation or some twist on America’s zany electoral college, the former Hibs captain would poll highly among supporters guaranteed to give him a warm welcome tomorrow night.

One of the reasons for his feted status, ironically, is precisely the sort of all-or-nothing physicality that proved to be his undoing in Munich. The Watford centre-half, guaranteed to start for the visitors in a friendly game that will see David Gray deploy two different teams either side of half-time, became a cult hero in Leith partly because he took no prisoners.

There is, of course, much more to being ‘hard’ than merely liking a tackle. Being able to get back up after being flattened is a factor. As is the sort of teak toughness that makes injuries a mere inconvenience.

With apologies and pleas for forgiveness to anyone we’ve missed, then, let’s take a look – in NO PARTICULAR ORDER, for risk of causing a rammy – at ten of the hardest players ever to pull on the green-and-white jersey. Let the (polite) arguments begin.

1 . Willie Miller Ahead of an SPL game at Broomfield one day (that dates it), a couple of hacks spotted the full-back – suited and booted – hobbling away from the away dressing room towards a place in the stand. When he confirmed to us that he would miss the game with a broken big toe, the late, great and very witty former Scotsman sports editor Ian Wood replied: “Well, you should stop kicking folk then …” Miller just grinned. Content that there was some value in having a reputation for toughness in an era when that went a long way.Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Eric Schaedler At the risk of sparking an intergenerational turf war, was the man universally known as ‘Shades’ the toughest of the lot? Loved by fans and team-mates alike, mourned by all following his tragic early death, the fullback was certainly respected by opponents. Speak to people who played with him and, once they’ve exhausted all superlatives telling you how handsome, witty and popular he was, they’ll inevitably emphasise the ferocity and bravery with which he played. Sadly missed. Always remembered.Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . John ‘Yogi’ Hughes A better footballer than many gave him credit for, the central defender – later a Hibs manager, of course – saw his talents slightly overshadowed by a ferocious reputation. If he occasionally played up to the daft laddie image, anyone who assumed they could poke fun at the former Falkirk and Celtic player, who spent four seasons at Hibs, would soon be put in their place. | SNS Group Photo Sales