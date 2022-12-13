The 23-year-old has turned down a significant contract offer from the Capital club and can talk to interested clubs from next month with a view to signing a pre-contract agreement, but the Scotland internationalist could also depart the club during the January transfer window – if the fee is right.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the meeting with Michael Beale’s side, Johnson said: “I think an assessment will have to be made based on any financial offer we receive. You have to weigh up the benefits of keeping Ryan in the squad and fighting for those European place and a potential Scottish Cup run but at the same time the succession plan has to be considered.

"If the fee is right and we’re able to reinvest it in a younger player, or a player who we feel could be as good as Ryan, we have to look at that opportunity as well. What I would say is that Ryan has been fantastic, the perfect professional, and he is absolutely available for selection going into the Rangers game and myself and him have a very good relationship. It has stayed honest all the way through and I have no issues with him.”

Hibs boss Lee Johnson has spoken about Ryan Porteous and the prospect of selling him in January

The Hibs boss believes the mid-season break has been good for his side, with Kevin Nisbet back in action after a lengthy injury lay-off and a chance for Kyle Magennis and Harry McKirdy to get more minutes during friendlies.

“It’s acted as a brilliant reset for us. We were really disappointed to lose Martin Boyle but there are a lot of positives and we’ve been able to work solidly on the areas I think we need to improve – and that’s all over; you never stop improving and it has to be a continuing process,” Johnson continued.

