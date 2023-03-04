Lee Johnson has challenged his Hibs side to keep putting in performance and results in the race for Europe

An Élie Youan double, taking his tally to five goals in five games, a Stéphane Oméonga own goal, and a late Mykola Kukharevych strike rendered Joel Nouble’s ninth-minute opener little more than a consolation as Hibs made it seven games unbeaten.

Third-placed Hearts also won, maintaining the five-point gap between the rivals but ahead of back-to-back games against Rangers and Celtic Johnson wants Hibs to keep churning out performances and results because with the Capital club having fallen early on in both cup competitions, qualifying for Europe is their best chance of salvaging a successful season.

"Of course Europe is in our sights,” he said, shortly after the final whistle at the Tony Macaroni Arena. “We want to deliver regular success. We're under no illusions – we've got two really tough games coming up, but we're in credit going into the Rangers game and that's going to be another momentous, emotional occasion. The boys are going to have to be 100 per cent plus ten to be able to go and get the win and with the fans behind us like they were at Livingston.”

It isn’t so long ago that Johnson was under pressure as Hibs struggled for results but he insists that taking the rough with the smooth is the way to go.

"Sometimes you need to go through the sticky spells. It's part of our journey,” he continued. “This club is one we have to do up; we've got to make better decisions than have been made before. I felt there were still signs of performance levels towards the end of the bad run, and we've won big this year.