Hibs have made rod for their own back with 44-game run

A side who earned entry into European competition by finishing third last term and backed that up with a semi final and final in the two main domestic cup competitions, there is an unrelenting feel to Hibs quest for self-improvement and, fresh from securing a fifth successive domestic cup semi-final spot, Jack Ross’ men return to league action on Sunday looking to protect their place among the Premiership elite.

Never dropping out of the top four last term, they have again helped to set the pace, winning three of their opening six and drawing the others. But, if they want to stay there, Ross knows there is little margin for error.

“Yeah, we have put ourselves in a position and we want to stay there. I have spoken about how we have stayed in the top four for something like 44 league games now but the nature of the league this season means that you can drop out of it quite easily as well. So, the only way to ensure we stay there is winning again.

Hibs manager Jack Ross shows his delight after the Easter Road side booked their place in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals. Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group

“We wanted to make our home form better this season and we have started relatively well, so we want to continue that but it will be a difficult match [against St Johnstone] on Sunday.”

Callum Davidson’s men were the ones who inflicted cup disappointment on them last season and while Ross admits that those defeats hurt him and his players ‘a lot’, he says that getting to the latter stages of the knockout tournaments is an achievement that should not be downplayed.

“It’s not easy to do. I think we have raised the bar at the club in the last year and a bit and it is almost taken for granted where we are in the league and the form we’re in. That’s only one defeat this season [against Rijeka in European action] and we are through to a semi final but when you do that you are judged by different standards.

“When looking at what we want to achieve in the season, we want to finish as high up the league as we can, ensure European qualification and win a domestic cup. They are all big motivating factors for us.”

